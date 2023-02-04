WATCH: Motorist speeds at red light, causes multiple vehicle collision in Abu Dhabi

The Abu Dhabi Police have released a video showing a dangerous and reckless driving incident that led to a multiple-car collision in the capital city. The video, which was published on Friday, has caused alarm among the public and serves as a reminder of the importance of following traffic rules.

In the video, a car can be seen speeding up as the traffic lights turn to yellow. Instead of slowing down, the driver tries to beat the red light by squeezing between two other cars that are slowing down for the lights. This dangerous maneuver leads to a collision, causing the car to skid on two wheels before crashing into other vehicles stopped at the traffic light on the other side of the junction.

The Abu Dhabi Police have warned drivers to follow the traffic rules in order to ensure their own safety and the safety of others. This video serves as a reminder of the consequences of reckless driving and the severe penalties that violators face. The police often use social media to highlight the dangers of reckless driving and to educate the public on the importance of following traffic rules.

According to the police, reckless driving is one of the main causes of traffic accidents in the UAE and it is important for drivers to be aware of the consequences of their actions. The authorities are committed to promoting road safety and reducing the number of traffic accidents in the emirates.