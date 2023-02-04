Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Scammer arrested in PH for violation of bouncing checks law

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Photo from Southern Police District (SPD).

Taguig City Police arrested a woman for alleged violation of the Bouncing Checks Law on February 3rd, 2023. Mikaela Veronica Cabrera, 26, was arrested at around 6:38 p.m. at a condominium in Bonifacio Global City. The warrant of arrest was issued by Presiding Judge Clemente Mogueis Clemente of the Makati Municipal Trial Court (MTC) Branch 127 based on a criminal case filed against Cabrera for alleged violation of Batas Pambansa Blg. 22, also known as the Bouncing Checks Law.

Cabrera is accused of tricking victims, mostly men she met on online dating applications, by introducing herself as the founder of AUMA Fashion Styling Firm, according to reports from Inquirer.net. She created a false narrative of her failing business to convince them to lend her large sums of money. But instead of repaying the funds, she disappeared without a trace.

A real estate agent discovered her identity while trying to close a property deal. The potential lessee, Cabrera, tried to pay using a check that ended up being a bounced check. This led the agent to do a background check on Cabrera and discover a Facebook page titled “Mikaela Veronica Sese Cabrera A Scammer”, which was managed by one of her victims. The victim informed the agent that Cabrera owed them P10 million and another person P6 million.

The agent worked with the victims and the necessary authorities to set Cabrera up with another client as part of an entrapment operation organized by Taguig City Police. Thinking that she had finally closed a deal with a lessor, Cabrera was arrested on her way to the condominium.

The Philippine National Police presented a warrant of arrest for violation of Batas Pambansa Blg. 2 or the “Anti-Bouncing Check Law” during her arrest. Cabrera is currently in police custody at Taguig City Police’s substation in Barangay Fort Bonifacio, BGC, Taguig.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

vilma santos peanut

‘Momsie Vi loves you so much’: Vilma Santos gushes over granddaughter Rosie

2 hours ago
Kris Aquino Feb 2023

Kris Aquino finds renewed hope to recover after getting new doctor

2 hours ago
pakistan blocks wikipedia

Pakistan blocks access to Wikipedia over “blasphemous” content

2 hours ago
pokwang leni

Pokwang admits lying on real reason behind split with ex-husband

3 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button