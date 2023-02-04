Scammer arrested in PH for violation of bouncing checks law

Taguig City Police arrested a woman for alleged violation of the Bouncing Checks Law on February 3rd, 2023. Mikaela Veronica Cabrera, 26, was arrested at around 6:38 p.m. at a condominium in Bonifacio Global City. The warrant of arrest was issued by Presiding Judge Clemente Mogueis Clemente of the Makati Municipal Trial Court (MTC) Branch 127 based on a criminal case filed against Cabrera for alleged violation of Batas Pambansa Blg. 22, also known as the Bouncing Checks Law.

Cabrera is accused of tricking victims, mostly men she met on online dating applications, by introducing herself as the founder of AUMA Fashion Styling Firm, according to reports from Inquirer.net. She created a false narrative of her failing business to convince them to lend her large sums of money. But instead of repaying the funds, she disappeared without a trace.

A real estate agent discovered her identity while trying to close a property deal. The potential lessee, Cabrera, tried to pay using a check that ended up being a bounced check. This led the agent to do a background check on Cabrera and discover a Facebook page titled “Mikaela Veronica Sese Cabrera A Scammer”, which was managed by one of her victims. The victim informed the agent that Cabrera owed them P10 million and another person P6 million.

The agent worked with the victims and the necessary authorities to set Cabrera up with another client as part of an entrapment operation organized by Taguig City Police. Thinking that she had finally closed a deal with a lessor, Cabrera was arrested on her way to the condominium.

The Philippine National Police presented a warrant of arrest for violation of Batas Pambansa Blg. 2 or the “Anti-Bouncing Check Law” during her arrest. Cabrera is currently in police custody at Taguig City Police’s substation in Barangay Fort Bonifacio, BGC, Taguig.