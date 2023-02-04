Pakistan blocks access to Wikipedia over “blasphemous” content

Pakistan has blocked access to Wikipedia after the website failed to remove “blasphemous content” within a 48-hour deadline set by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). The conservative country did not elaborate on the nature of the content that was deemed offensive. The PTA has degraded Wikipedia services in the country and warned of a full ban if the content is not removed.

According to a spokesperson for PTA, Malahat Obaid, the agency will consider unblocking the platform if the content is taken down completely. However, Wikipedia has yet to make a statement regarding the issue.

Blasphemy is a highly sensitive issue in Pakistan, and anyone convicted of insulting Islam can face severe penalties, including capital punishment in some cases. The PTA issued a notice and provided an opportunity for a hearing, but the website failed to comply with the request to remove the content.

In an official statement, the PTA said, “Given the intentional failure on the part of the platform to comply with the directions of PTA, the services of Wikipedia have been degraded for 48 hours with the direction to block/remove the reported contents.”

The Pakistani officials are reportedly in talks with the Wikipedia executives, but no resolution has been reached so far. The blocking of Wikipedia marks a growing trend in the country to clamp down on the spread of information that is deemed “unlawful” or “blasphemous.” The move is expected to raise concerns about freedom of expression and access to information in the country.