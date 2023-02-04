LOOK: Pentagon tracking suspicious white balloon from China over US airspace

The United States is tracking a suspected high-altitude surveillance balloon believed to belong to the People’s Republic of China as it moves over the continental US. Defense officials confirmed the discovery of the balloon, which has raised concerns over the current state of US-China relations. The balloon is traveling at an altitude above commercial air traffic, but the Pentagon said it poses no military or physical threat to people on the ground.

A senior US defense official stated that the balloon was assessed to have “limited additive value” from an intelligence collection perspective and that the US is “taking steps” to protect sensitive information from being collected by foreign intelligence. The senior official also mentioned that the US government is aware of Chinese spy satellites in low Earth orbit, which could offer similar or better intelligence, thus limiting the value of the information that could be gleaned from the balloon.

On Friday, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson stated that the balloon had entered US airspace accidentally and was being used for research purposes, mainly for meteorological observation. The spokesperson expressed regret for the unintended entry due to force majeure.

The presence of the balloon in US airspace comes at a sensitive time, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken expected to travel to Beijing in the coming days. Biden has declared China as “America’s most consequential geopolitical challenge,” and tensions have risen over issues such as Taiwan, China’s human rights record, and its military activities in the South China Sea.

China’s Foreign Ministry responded to reports of the incident, warning against “deliberate speculation” and stated that China is a responsible country that acts in accordance with international law. The ministry is trying to understand the circumstances and verify the details of the situation.

Congressional leaders and President Biden have been briefed on the balloon’s movements, and the President requested military options on how to deal with it. However, the President took the advice of military officials not to order the balloon shot down, as it poses no military threat. The senior defense official confirmed the reports of a “ground stop” at Billings Airport in Montana, and the mobilization of assets, including F-22s, in the event of a decision to take action.