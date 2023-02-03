UAE’s new national drug tracking system ‘Tatmeen’ positions country among global leaders in medicine supply safety

The United Arab Emirates has taken a major step towards improving the safety and reliability of its pharmaceutical supply chains with the launch of “Tatmeen”. This state-of-the-art national drug tracking system is the first of its kind in the region and was unveiled by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Department of Health-Abu Dhabi, and the Dubai Health Authority during the Arab Health 2023 event.

“Tatmeen” offers a comprehensive suite of electronic tracking services for medicines and medical products and has been developed in partnership with leading technology companies. The platform connects federal and local health authorities, factories, distributors, pharmacies, and consumers in a seamless electronic network, thereby enhancing the control over all medicines in the country. This innovative approach will position the UAE as a recognized global leader in the field of medicine supply safety.

Ahmed Ali Al Dashti, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Support Services Sector, emphasized the significance of “Tatmeen” as a top-tier national health project that is part of the Ministry’s digital transformation efforts and in line with the government’s broader digitization initiatives. The platform incorporates cutting-edge technologies and advanced equipment and provides the public with comprehensive health and drug services. It enables the tracking of drug products throughout the entire supply chain on a single digital platform, from origin to expiration date.

The “Tatmeen” platform has already seen impressive results since its launch, including the tracking and tracing of 1.2 million drug packages across the UAE. The platform is supported by a dedicated team of over 3,500 employees working to protect the medical supply chain and maintain high health and safety standards. It has also trained 1,200 individuals and completed 250 training hours over the past two years, attracting 1,760 partners eager to collaborate and leverage its benefits.

According to Ali Al Ajmi, Director of the Digital Health Department at the MoHAP, “Tatmeen” is a prime example of the future-oriented steps taken by health authorities to guarantee the quality and dependability of both locally made and imported medicines. The platform adheres to the cutting-edge “GS1” digital sequencing standards, providing greater transparency and trust in the pharmaceutical industry. It is accessible through its website or smart app, offering convenience and transparency to all stakeholders in the pharmaceutical industry.

The launch of “Tatmeen” in 2020 was a major milestone in the government’s efforts to digitize vital projects and improve health services. By incorporating advanced technology, the platform provides trustworthy information on medicines and ensures the safety of medical and pharmaceutical products. The “Tatmeen” platform is an important step towards a safer and more reliable future for the country’s healthcare system.