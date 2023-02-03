Senator Tulfo pushes for legalization of ‘ukay-ukay’ trade

Senator Raffy Tulfo recently filed Senate Bill No. 1778 in January, which seeks to legalize the practice of importing second-hand garments and goods known as “ukay-ukay.” The bill aims to repeal Republic Act No. 4635, which restricts commercial ukay-ukay importation.

The bill’s explanatory note states that the ukay-ukay industry has become a significant part of Filipino culture and provides job opportunities for Filipinos, but it must be regulated by the proper government agencies to ensure compliance with the law. The bill proposes that the P18 billion ukay-ukay industry will no longer operate underground but instead will be registered and its revenue audited by the government for accountability.

Despite being illegal, the ukay-ukay trade has flourished in the country and has become a thriving business. Tulfo’s move to legalize ukay-ukay follows his previous proposal made last year during a hearing with the Bureau of Customs (BOC). He pointed out that the BOC has not been effective in controlling the influx of ukay-ukay imports into the country.

The proposed bill is expected to generate significant discussions and debates among lawmakers, as well as the general public, as the ukay-ukay industry has become a significant source of livelihood for many Filipinos. If passed, the bill will provide a clearer framework for the regulation of the ukay-ukay trade, ensuring compliance with the law while allowing the industry to continue to contribute to the Philippine economy.