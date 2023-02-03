Plane bound to India returns to Abu Dhabi after detecting flames mid-air

An Air India Express flight from Abu Dhabi to Calicut had to return back to the airport of origin after flames mid-air were detected in one of the engines soon after takeoff. The incident occurred on Friday and had 184 passengers onboard. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated that the Air India Express B737-800 aircraft returned to Abu Dhabi airport due to a mid-air flameout, as per reports from ANI.

According to Air India Express, the aircraft landed safely and all passengers were unharmed. Soon after taking off and climbing to 1,000 feet, the pilot detected a flame in one of the engines and decided to immediately return back to Abu Dhabi airport. DGCA said, “Today an Air India Express B737-800 aircraft VT-AYC operating flight IX 348 (Abu Dhabi-Calicut) was involved in Airturnback due to the No. 1 engine flameout at 1,000 ft during the climb.”

This incident is not the first of its kind for Air India Express. On January 23, another flight from Trivandrum to Muscat had to land back 45 minutes after takeoff due to a technical glitch in the flight management system (FMS). The flight took off at 8.30am and returned back to the airport at 9.17am, as per the officials.

In December 2022, a snake was found on a Dubai-bound Air India Express flight. The aviation regulatory body, DGCA, had ordered a detailed probe into the incident. Air India Express Boeing B-737 flight from Calicut to Dubai took off as scheduled and after landing at Dubai airport, the staff reported a snake on board the aircraft.

In conclusion, the Air India Express flight that took off from Abu Dhabi and had to return back due to the mid-air flameout is a reminder of the importance of regular checks and maintenance of aircraft to ensure the safety of passengers. The DGCA is investigating the incident to determine the cause and prevent any future occurrences.