PH suspends accreditation of new foreign recruitment agencies in Kuwait

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report11 mins ago

The Philippine government has suspended the accreditation of new foreign recruitment agencies in Kuwait according to the Department of Migrant Workers.

The DMW said that the suspension of accreditation was made to ensure that all agencies will be carefully evaluated.

In a GMA News report, the DMW said that this is not related to the case of slain OFW Jullebee Ranara.

“We’re just deferring the applications for accreditation of new foreign recruitment agencies in Kuwait,” DMW spokesman Toby Nebrida said.

He said that it remains business as usual for other recruitment agencies.

“It’s just really making sure that the evaluation for job orders, for evaluating and assessing the recruitment agency and the employer,” the DMW said.

