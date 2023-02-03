Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Person behind Arnell Ignacio love poll on OWWA page ‘reprimanded’

The social media practitioner behind the love poll and other personal updates of Overseas Workers Welfare Administration or OWWA chief Arnell Ignacio has already been reprimanded.

Ignacio denied in a press briefing that he gave the go signal in posting the love poll on the official OFW page.

The poll asked OFWs if they are in favor of Ignacio having a lovelife.

“This young, aggressive social media practitioner was reprimanded already,” Ignacio said in a press briefing on Friday.

“It was all in good intention, kaya lang nilagay niya sa official page,” he added.

In a separate statement OWWA said tha there were erroneous posts but appropriate issues have been taken down.

OWWA said that their social media team will undergo reorganization.

“We have addressed this mistake an when I say we all need the right information, hindi kami exempted roon. Kasali kami roon. That is why took it down already,” he said.

