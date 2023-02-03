Mother arrested for leaving 2-year-old son to die in South Korea

A 24-year-old mother has been arrested by the Incheon Police on Thursday, on suspicion of neglecting her 2-year-old son, who was found dead in their home in Michuhol-gu, Incheon.

According to the investigation conducted by the Incheon Police Station, the suspect left her home at around 2 PM on Monday and returned at 2 AM on Thursday. She was taken into custody after she herself called the police and reported that her son was not breathing. The exact reason behind the mother’s abandonment of the child remains unclear, and further investigations are underway.

The suspect did not provide any explanation for leaving her son alone at home, and only stated that she is currently separated from her husband. The authorities are investigating the matter further to determine the exact reason for the abandonment and whether a warrant for her continued detention should be sought.

Child abuse cases have been on the rise in South Korea. As per the annual report issued by the Ministry of Health and Welfare last August, the number of reported cases of child abuse in 2021 was 53,932, a 27.6% increase from the previous year. Out of these, 40 children lost their lives, with 15 of them being younger than 24 months old. In 83.7% of these cases, the parent was found to be responsible for the abuse.