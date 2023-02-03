Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Hong Kong offers 500,000 free flights after lifting COVID-19 restrictions

The Hong Kong government pledges 500,000 free flights to the Chinese city in its bid to reopen tourism following the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions.

“Hello, Hong Kong,” aims to promote itself as an effort to tell “good stories” about the southern Chinese city. The campaign comes after a period of political turmoil and COVID-19 restrictions.

Chief Executive John Lee announced 500,000 free air tickets for visitors to experience the city’s “hustle and bustle.”

The promotion also promises no isolation, no quarantine and no restrictions.

The free flights will be distributed beginning March and will be distributed by airlines Cathay Pacific, HK Express and Hong Kong Airlines.

“This, ladies and gentlemen, is probably the world’s biggest welcome ever,” Lee said.

Hong Kong just recently lifted COVID-19 curbs in adherence to China’s zero COVID-19 policy.

Hong Kong recently welcomed 600,000 visitors in 2022, less than one percent of 2018’s figure.

“I will personally carry the promotional messages of our prowess as the world’s freest economy and China’s international financial center,” Lee said.

Hong Kong-based airlines Cathay Pacific, HK Express, and Hong Kong Airlines, will manage the free air ticket distribution according to Fred Lam Tin-fuk, chief executive officer of the Airport Authority Hong Kong.

“The free giveaway will start on March 1 and last for about six months. Airlines will distribute the tickets in phases and launch different promotional events,” Lam said.

