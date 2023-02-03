Former OFW in Dubai narrowly escapes scam tagging Luis Manzano

With the Flex Fuel investment scam coming to light, former Overseas Filipino Worker Oscar Romagos cannot help but share online how he almost fell victim to the investment offer.

“Muntik nang makadali ‘to sa Dubai. When I was still there, may friend akong nag-approach sa akin about this fuel or gasoline station business kasi daw sa LUIS MANZANO nag-endorse, buti nalng di ako nagpadala,” said Romagos in an online post.

In an interview with The Filipino Times, Romagos shared that a co-worker in Dubai offered the business model of the petrol company which is now being sued by many for its fraudulent activity.

It has been reported that 100 investors failed to recover their investment of nearly P1 million each from Flex Fuel, where Manzano used to sit as chairman of the board.

Romagos has worked as a photographer in Dubai for 16 years before finally deciding to move back to the Philippines two years ago. He said that as an OFW who intends to get into investment, he made sure to check the details of the business.

“They were promising higher return in just 3-6 months but sa nakikita ko parang pyramiding ang style nya, and I told my officemate na halos pareho siya na ini-investan ko,” said Romagos.

He said that the business model of Flex Fuel is almost similar to another fuel investment company where he invested. The primary difference is that the other company has physically established gasoline stations and has a reputable founder. He said that investors like him gets a quarterly dividend.

Romagos also confirmed that Flex Fuel offers its investment with the mention of actor Luis Manzano’s name.

“Sabi pa ng ka-officemate ko, lalaki ang company na ‘to kasi si LUIS MANZANO mismo ang nag-endorse,” said Romagos.

Manzano has already reached out to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) for further legal assistance as a total of P66 million is said to have been amassed by the Flex Fuel company from the actor in a form of debt. Manzano also claimed in his affidavit filed last December 2022, that several investors has reached out to him for help after he resigned as chair.

The actor also clarified that despite being the chair, he is not involved in the operations of the company and was simply given the title as a guarantee for the investment that he has put into the company.

“Tinaya nya name dahil artista sya, but sabi ko hindi yan sa artista ka or influencer ka, kikita na ang company. Nasa business model yan at sa nag papatakbo ng fuel business,” said Romagos.

Despite being promised a quick turnaround of investment, Romagos decided to not push through with the investment offer.

“Sa tingin ko kasi parang too good to be true siya. Besides the fact na wala pa silang ni-isang station na naipatayo at that time na kinausap ako. Kaya sabi ko, mag i-stick nalang ako sa naunang investment ko at sa stocks and crypto trading,” shared Romagos.

As soon as the news linking the Flex Fuel company as a scam came out, Romagos said that he tried reaching out to his officemate offering the said investment package.

“Actually nag-message ako doon sa ka-office mate ko, kanina lang, di sya nag reply and seen zone lang ako. Sure ako na-scam din sya ng malaking pera,” said Romagos.

Romagos advises other OFWs to conduct a thorough research before investing and be careful with investment offers with unrealistic returns in a short period of time.