Dubai Police arrest 28 suspects in anti-narcotics operations

The General Department of Anti-Narcotics at Dubai Police has recently achieved a major victory in the fight against illegal drugs in the city, taking down three separate drug trafficking rings. The combined efforts of the department resulted in the seizure of 111 kilograms of drugs, valued at an estimated 32 million dirhams, and the arrest of 28 individuals from various nationalities.

The first operation saw the capture of three individuals attempting to trade 99 kilograms of Captagon, worth 31 million and 18 thousand and 700 dirhams, in different regions of the country. The well-planned ambush by the Dubai Police resulted in the successful apprehension of the suspects.

In the second operation, a single individual was arrested for promoting narcotic substances through the use of an international phone number. Upon investigation, the suspect was found to be in possession of 9.7 kilograms of crystal meth, as well as materials used in filtering and manufacturing the drug.

The third operation targeted a person using social networking sites to promote drugs. The Dubai Police located and arrested the suspect in possession of heroin drug capsules, leading to the identification and arrest of an additional 23 individuals who were in possession of heroin, crystal meth, and hashish.

The Dubai Police have issued a warning to the public regarding the growing danger of drug promotion through social media platforms in light of recent technological advancements. Community members are encouraged to exercise caution when receiving messages from unknown sources and to report any suspicious activity immediately.

Dubai Police remains dedicated to protecting the community and maintaining the emirate’s reputation as a safe and secure place to live, work, and visit. To report drug-related activity, individuals can call the Dubai Police’s non-emergency number (901), use the “Police Eye” service available on the Dubai Police app, or report through the e-Crime platform or the Force’s website.

