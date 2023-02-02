WENCHAO celebrates its 12th anniversary with 20% off all appliances and a grand prize

Filipinos’ favorite Asian gourmet Supermarket Group has a lot of promotions in store this month with three of its stores celebrating its anniversaries together and five other join hands in offering specials discounts for home appliances and must-have department store items.

Among the store celebrating its anniversary is WEMART International City which has been in service to Asian product lovers for 12 years.

“It is what many Chinese grew up watching. It was also a turning point in WENCHAO’s early operations. Now, it has grown into a big tree of Chinese people in International City. It is a well-known landmark for the Chinese people in the UAE. It has become a common meeting place for many Chinese,” said WENCHAO Group, the mother company of WEMART Supermarket.

Another store joining the anniversary celebrations is WENCHAO’s WEMART Dubai Investment Park (DIP) shop which is now past its one year of successful operation.

“Tasty Yue Seafood Restaurant is also one year old. They were born at the same time and supported each other. We hope to bring you the double enjoyment of shopping and food. Wen Chao’s newborn “baby”, we thank you for your care and support over the past year,” stated WENCHAO Group.

Apart from the three stores who have coinciding anniversary celebrations, WENCHAO’s five stores also joined hands to bring more surprises. Their current promo which is called “Warm store celebration, store +APP appliance 20% off, and raffle” will be running from February 4th – February 12th.

During this promo period, three Anniversary Lucky Draws will run with winners bringing home super packs of home appliances which includes an air fryer and a gift card with a value of 888 dirhams.

If you spent 188AED in the Tasty Yue Seafood Restaurant including cashback coupons worth 10-20 dirhams.

For the first time ever, WEMART’s international city Store and DIP Store will be offering a 20% discount activity in its household appliances in its department store. They will also have a mega celebration on February 24th.

Not only that, WEMART shoppers can also expect multiple price drops of their most in-demand products such as Wanglaoji, Musang King durian, Boutique Beibei pumpkin, and Norwegian live king crab. The discounts can go as high as 50%. So, make sure to tune in in their social media channels and download the app to keep you up to date with their discounted offers.

Follow @WEMARTuae on Facebook and Instagram to access more exciting offers on Asian goods and many other products from WEMART Hypermarket.

WEMART is available through the following branches:

WEMART Hypermarket – Clock Tower

Port Saeed Building, Deira Clock Tower Area, Dubai, near Deira City Center Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Abu Dhabi – Hamdan

Abdulla Bin Darwish Building (adjacent to Al Masraf Bank) Hamdan St. – Salam St. Junction, Abu Dhabi

WEMART Supermarket – Baniyas Branch

Shop-7, Baniyas Complex Tower, Nasser Square in Deira, just behind the Baniyas Square Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Supermarket – International City

China Cluster, International City, Dubai

WEMART Hypermarket – Dubai Investment Park

Shop No 2-1,Darwish Bin Ahmed & Sons Building B – Dubai Investments Park – Dubai