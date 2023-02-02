Latest NewsNewsTFT News

WATCH: Speeding driver caught on cam violating UAE’s traffic rules

The Abu Dhabi Police have arrested a driver who was caught on camera exhibiting dangerous and reckless driving behavior on the roads. The authorities shared a video of the incident, which shows the motorist swerving in and out of lanes, tailgating other vehicles, and violating multiple traffic rules.

The police’s cameras captured the driver’s dangerous actions, which led to confusion and endangered other motorists on the road. The driver was charged with violating three traffic rules, including overtaking from the right side in a dangerous manner, overtaking from the shoulder of the road, and not maintaining a safe distance from other vehicles.

According to the police, reckless driving is a serious traffic violation that can result in hefty fines and black points. The fine for overtaking from the right side in a dangerous manner is Dh600 and 6 black points, while overtaking from the shoulder of the road can result in a fine of Dh1,000 and 6 black points. Not maintaining a safe distance from other vehicles is punishable by a Dh400 fine and 4 black points.

The authorities are urging the public to drive carefully, make sure the road is clear before overtaking, use indicators, and avoid using the emergency lane. The police also stated that dangerous and reckless driving behavior on the roads not only endangers the lives of other road users but also leads to traffic confusion and can result in severe consequences for the violators.

