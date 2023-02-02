Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE authorities close restaurant following multiple food poisoning incidents

Staff Report

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has shut down the Burger Al Arab Restaurant and Cafeteria after several cases of food poisoning were reported.

The restaurant was closed for endangering public health due to its non-compliance with proper food storage, handling, and preparation practices, which led to contamination of grilled chicken meals with salmonella bacteria.

The administrative closure order will remain in effect until the restaurant meets necessary food safety requirements and corrects its violations.

ADAFSA regularly inspects all food establishments to ensure they meet food safety standards. Residents are encouraged to report any violations or food concerns to the Abu Dhabi government through their toll-free number 800555.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

