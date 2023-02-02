Teacher’s post trends online after joking that exam treats were from funeral

A teacher from Cavite has gained online attention after jokingly posting that the treats he was giving to his students after their exam were from a funeral he attended the previous night.

“Kanina sa exam nagdala ako ng biscuit at kape sa mga estudyante ko, panay Thank you sila eh hindi nila alam galing yun sa lamay na pinuntahan ko kagabi,” captioned Guevarra in his post.

Old folks commented that food from funerals according to Philippine custom should not be brought home as the act is considered as bad luck while several others thought that the caption was witty and a source of good laughter.

“Mga matatanda dito hirap pasayahin. galit na galit. wag kayo mag alala di kami maguuwi ng kape at biscuit galing sa burol nyo,” joked one user.

“Mas bawal magsayang ng pagkain sa panahon ngayon. Yung di nga nauubos na pagkain sa lamay tinatapon lang. Wala naman bad luck na dala yan. Mas bad luck aabutin mo sa grasya na sinayang mo. Kung sasabihin man na susundan aba sa lito lang ng kaluluwa kung sino susundan nya sa kanila,” commented another user.

The teacher behind the viral post is Jhommel Guevarra. He shared with The Filipino Times that he has grown accustomed to rewarding his students’ perseverance during exams by bringing them snacks such as biscuits and coffee.

“Since in my first year of teaching, I do this kind of sharing whenever I received extra blessings, I make sure that my students will benefit from it, too. Been in the teaching profession for almost 10 years. I believe that little things can make a big impact to my students,” said Guevarra in an online interview with TFT.

Guevarra has been teaching at Tanza National Trade School for six years and has been sharing his journey as a teacher through his personal blog called The Feeling Vlogger Adventure.

As of writing, his post has already been shared by more than 10,000 users and has received more than 300,000 reactions.