Nearly 8 out of 10 Filipinos more engaged online compared to real life – study

A new study by Telenor Asia has shown that socializing online has become more popular than ever, especially in the Philippines, where 77% of the population has become more engaged online than in real life.

The results of the study, Digital Lives Decoded, which surveyed 8,000 consumers across eight markets in South and Southeast Asia, showed that overall, 66% of respondents engage more online than in real life. Filipino consumers are the “most virtually social” at 77%, followed by respondents from Indonesia (75%), Bangladesh (74%), Vietnam (71%), Pakistan (66%), Malaysia (60%), and Thailand (56%).

Jørgen C. Arentz Rostrup, head of Telenor Asia, said that some of the habits formed during the COVID-19 pandemic are becoming ingrained in people’s daily lives. He also pointed out that younger generations tend to spend more time socializing online, while baby boomers (people born after World War II) say that mobile technology is helping them feel more connected to their loved ones. According to the study, 55% of the respondents said mobile technology is helping them feel more connected to people they know, with Thailand topping the list at 63%, followed by Bangladesh (61%), and the Philippines (58%).

When it comes to regularly meeting new people online, Thailand still leads the way with 66% of respondents, while the Philippines is second to the last with 39%. The study also showed that nine in 10 respondents are more dependent on their mobile phones for leisure now than two years ago. Almost half (47%) of the respondents said their reliance on mobile phones has significantly increased, while 42% said it somewhat increased. Only 10% said their dependence on mobiles did not change. Consumers from Bangladesh have the highest reliance at 62%, followed by Thailand (58%), Vietnam (50%), and Pakistan (48%).

Telenor Asia pointed out that socializing online is one of the main reasons for this increased dependence on mobile phones, as this was the only way for people to stay connected with loved ones during the pandemic. The study also showed that 40% of respondents use their mobile phones for learning and educational purposes, with women and younger generations most likely to benefit from these opportunities. The majority of respondents, 82%, believe that these learning opportunities positively impact their quality of life, reflected by the 45% of respondents who spend at least an hour a day listening to podcasts.

According to the study, Filipinos spend the most time engaging in social media using their mobile phones, with 23% of consumers, which is the highest in the region, spending more than seven hours a day. Thailand is next, with 19% of consumers spending seven hours a day. Filipinos are second to Indonesia when it comes to the percentage of respondents who spend three to six hours a day engaging online, with 39% of respondents against 43% in Indonesia. The study also showed that only 12% of consumers in the Philippines spend less than an hour engaging in social media using their mobile phones, the second lowest in the region, next to Thailand’s 8%.