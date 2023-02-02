Google slashes 12,000 jobs worldwide in latest string of big tech lay offs

Google, one of the most profitable companies in the world, recently laid off 6% of its global workforce, or about 12,000 workers, in a move that has raised questions about why a company that is still making profits would retrench its employees. While the fourth quarter of 2022 earnings report is expected to be released on February 2, 2023, analysts expect Google’s revenue to be between $72 billion and $78 billion.

In its last published earnings report for the third quarter of 2022, Google reported $69.1 billion in revenue and a net income of $13.9 billion. However, despite this impressive financial performance, the company felt it necessary to retrench its employees. In a memo to his staff, Google CEO Sundar Pichai explained that the company had hired for a different economic reality than the one it was facing today, which was fraught with economic uncertainties, rising interests, and inflation, along with a plateau in digital adoption.

Over the past two years, Google underwent significant growth, increasing its employee numbers from 135,301 in 2020 to 186,779 by September 30, 2022. Despite this growth, the company’s revenue only grew by 60% over the same period. With the economic environment changing in 2022, Google had to reconsider its hiring.

Google’s retrenchment is still not significant, as the company’s workforce of 174,000 employees after the layoffs would still be higher than the 135,000 employees it had at the end of 2020. Moreover, in addition to the layoffs, Google executives will be taking a significant cut in bonuses, which are tied to the company’s performance and reflect its slowing growth.

While being retrenched is never easy, Google’s retrenched workers will be receiving a generous severance package, including a full salary during the notification period, a severance package starting at 16 weeks salary plus two weeks for every additional year of service, acceleration of at least 16 weeks of GSU vesting, full payment of 2022 bonuses and remaining vacation time, and six months of healthcare, job placement services, and immigration support.