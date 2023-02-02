Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT Reach

Filipinos participate this year’s Gasshuku & Tournament in Abu Dhabi

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report47 seconds ago

Several Filipino karatekas took part in this year’s UAE Gasshuku and Tournament held in Abu Dhabi.

The four-day karate event was organized by the ISKC-JKA UAE, with the help of the karatekas’ parents both in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

WhatsApp Image 2023 01 31 at 4.08.20 PM 3

The event which was sponsored by Off the Hook Seafood restaurant included intensive series of training and seminar on the technicalities of karate’s basic tenets: kihon, kata, and kumite.

“Off the Hook is always in support of good causes, especially if children are involved.  For me, this event “KARATE” helps develop leaders. And to be a good leader, you have to be a good follower first. And also, children divert their attention into a KARATE instead of gadgets and it’s a good cause for everyone,” said Rolly Brucales, Managing Partner of Off the Hook Seafood restaurant.

Gashukku, which is the Japanese word for training camp, had UAE-based karatekas undergo rigorous training to develop their strength, flexibility, coordination, and endurance.

WhatsApp Image 2023 01 31 at 4.08.08 PM 1

The event was graced by   Shihan Koichiro Okuma, a 7th Dan from the JKA Headquarters in Tokyo, Japan who has travel to over 30 countries to share his expertise in the martial art. Shihan Okuma was invited for the first time in Abu Dhabi as an esteemed guest instructor by the organizing committee.

Shihan Koichiro Okuma, a 7th Dan from the JKA Headquarters in Tokyo, Japan who has travel to over 30 countries to share his expertise in the martial art. Shihan Okuma was invited for the first time in Abu Dhabi as an esteemed guest instructor by the organizing committee.

WhatsApp Image 2023 02 02 at 4.17.47 PM

WhatsApp Image 2023 01 31 at 4.08.07 PM

Among the attendees of the Gasshuku in Abu Dhabi were members of the ISKC-JKA Dubai and Abu Dhabi, JKA Emirates, Norwegian Karate Association, Emirates Karate Center, Nimr Al Khaleej Karate Center, Planet Karate Center, and Bushido SKIF.

The event hosted a licensure examination for advanced karate practitioners who hope to serve on the JKA tournament officiating committee in the future and a test for karate practitioners eligible for advancement to a higher rank.

WhatsApp Image 2023 02 02 at 4.19.57 PM

The final portion of the event was a tournament featuring karatekas from Abu Dhabi and Dubai, who competed in three categories: Individual Kata, Team Kata, and Kumite.

taekwondo

Cadenza Music Institute, a sponsor of the event, also delivered a thrilling performance prior to the tournament, highlighting their skills.

IMG 8378 scaled IMG 8355 scaled

Other notable sponsors of the gasshuku and tournament are Al Qubaisi- Al Mulla, Mosaic Dance and Music Institute at Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi, and Teelab.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report47 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT NEWS wemart article

WENCHAO celebrates its 12th anniversary with 20% off all appliances and a grand prize

13 mins ago
Speeding driver caught on cam UAE traffic law Abu Dhabi Police

WATCH: Speeding driver caught on cam violating UAE’s traffic rules

22 mins ago
iStock 1125881906 1

Couple abandons baby in airport after refusing to pay extra plane ticket

28 mins ago
TFT NEWS NURSE SAVES LIFE HERO

21-year-old student saves life of a vendor whose neck got slashed by her live-in partner

54 mins ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button