Filipinos participate this year’s Gasshuku & Tournament in Abu Dhabi

Several Filipino karatekas took part in this year’s UAE Gasshuku and Tournament held in Abu Dhabi.

The four-day karate event was organized by the ISKC-JKA UAE, with the help of the karatekas’ parents both in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The event which was sponsored by Off the Hook Seafood restaurant included intensive series of training and seminar on the technicalities of karate’s basic tenets: kihon, kata, and kumite.

“Off the Hook is always in support of good causes, especially if children are involved. For me, this event “KARATE” helps develop leaders. And to be a good leader, you have to be a good follower first. And also, children divert their attention into a KARATE instead of gadgets and it’s a good cause for everyone,” said Rolly Brucales, Managing Partner of Off the Hook Seafood restaurant.

Gashukku, which is the Japanese word for training camp, had UAE-based karatekas undergo rigorous training to develop their strength, flexibility, coordination, and endurance.

The event was graced by Shihan Koichiro Okuma, a 7th Dan from the JKA Headquarters in Tokyo, Japan who has travel to over 30 countries to share his expertise in the martial art. Shihan Okuma was invited for the first time in Abu Dhabi as an esteemed guest instructor by the organizing committee.

Among the attendees of the Gasshuku in Abu Dhabi were members of the ISKC-JKA Dubai and Abu Dhabi, JKA Emirates, Norwegian Karate Association, Emirates Karate Center, Nimr Al Khaleej Karate Center, Planet Karate Center, and Bushido SKIF.

The event hosted a licensure examination for advanced karate practitioners who hope to serve on the JKA tournament officiating committee in the future and a test for karate practitioners eligible for advancement to a higher rank.

The final portion of the event was a tournament featuring karatekas from Abu Dhabi and Dubai, who competed in three categories: Individual Kata, Team Kata, and Kumite.

Cadenza Music Institute, a sponsor of the event, also delivered a thrilling performance prior to the tournament, highlighting their skills.

Other notable sponsors of the gasshuku and tournament are Al Qubaisi- Al Mulla, Mosaic Dance and Music Institute at Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi, and Teelab.