Dubai ranks second globally as most crypto-ready city

Dubai has been ranked the second-most crypto-friendly city in the world, according to a study by Recap. The study, which ranked the world’s most populated cities on their crypto-readiness, put London in the top spot due to its strong financial infrastructure and thriving start-up ecosystem.

The study evaluated cities based on eight key factors including quality of life, crypto-specific events, the number of people working in crypto-related jobs, the number of crypto companies, R&D spending as a percentage of GDP, the number of crypto ATMs, the capital gains tax rate, and the ownership of crypto in each country.

Dubai’s ranking reflects the emirate’s efforts to become the leading center for cryptocurrency and blockchain technology in the Middle East. The establishment of the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (Vara), which is responsible for licensing and regulating the sector, has been a key factor in Dubai’s crypto-friendliness.

Many major cryptocurrency firms, including crypto.com, Bybit, Binance, and Deribit, have already set up shop in Dubai, and others are planning to move there. With zero percent tax and a high quality of life, Dubai is an appealing place for crypto investors, and this is reflected in the recent YouGov survey, which found that two-thirds of UAE adults are interested in cryptocurrency.

Dubai has 772 crypto-based companies for residents to choose from when it comes to finding a career in the sector. With a score of 175.84 in quality of life, the seventh-highest overall, Dubai is an attractive destination for those looking to invest in crypto.

The other cities in the top 20 list of crypto-friendly cities are New York, Singapore, Los Angeles, Zug, Hong Kong, Paris, Vancouver, Bangkok, Chicago, Berlin, Sapporo, Lagos, Lisbon, Kuwait City, Tehran, Sydney, Osaka, and Kuala Lumpur. Riyadh and Jeddah ranked 22nd and 25th, respectively.