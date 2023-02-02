Couple abandons baby in airport after refusing to pay extra plane ticket

Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion International Airport witnessed an unusual incident on a Ryanair flight bound for Brussels, Belgium. A couple traveling with their infant was faced with the surprise of having to purchase an extra ticket for their baby at the check-in desk. The couple, unable to come to terms with the extra cost, broke out into an argument and in a fit of frustration, abandoned their baby at the check-in counter before rushing towards security.

The sight of the couple abandoning their child left the Ryanair employees in disbelief, one of them stated, “We’ve never seen anything like this. We couldn’t believe what we were seeing.”

However, the couple was quickly caught by the airport staff who informed them that they had to collect their baby.

The incident prompted the involvement of security personnel and police who were called in to investigate the matter. However, a spokesperson for the Israeli police stated that there was no need for an investigation as the parents had already returned to their baby.