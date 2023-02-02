Latest NewsNewsTFT News

BSP warns vs. fake P150 bill featuring Jose Rizal design

Staff Report

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has issued a warning against a fake P150 peso bill circulating online.

The fake currency features Jose Rizal but the BSP said that no such design was printed and in circulation.,

“The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) informs the public that it has not released a 150-Piso denomination banknote featuring Dr. Jose Rizal. Images of the said banknote circulating on social media are fictitious,” the central bank said.

The BSP also said that the public should be very careful in spreading information online.

“The public is advised to always check the legitimacy of information found on social media and other channels regarding Philippine banknotes and coins. To verify, visit the Notes and Coins section of the BSP’s official website www.bsp.gov.ph,” the BSP said.

The BSP also urged the public to report anyone manufacturing or distributing counterfeit money to the BSP Payments and Currency Investigation Group’s email address: [email protected] or through telephone numbers +63-2-8988-4833 and +63-2-8926-5092.

