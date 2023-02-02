21-year-old student saves life of a vendor whose neck got slashed by her live-in partner

A 21-year-old student is now being praised for her quick response which saved the life of a fruit vendor whose neck got slashed by her live-in partner in Cebu.

A closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage circulating online shows Angyl Faith Ababat rushing towards the vendor who collapsed along C. Padilla Street last Monday, January 30, 2023.

The University of Cebu lauded the actions of their second-year nursing student.

“Faith in humanity restored by one of our nursing students. Kudos! Angyl for the kind deed and genuity that you showed to people in need,” said University of Cebu in a statement posted on Facebook.

According to Ababat, she was thankful that she learned the basics of wound care and was able to help.

“At first, hesistant ako since there were a lot of pre-med or med students there, so I was hoping na sila mauunang tumulong sa ale. But no one responded, and when I saw Nanay na magko-collapse na, I thought, hala kung wala tutulong sino naman? Kaya ako na ang nag respond. Thankful ako sobra sa mga RLE Clinical Instructors sa UC kasi they taught us the basics and especially sa wound care. And aside dun, meron din na mga trainings sa school na na-apply ko talaga,” said Ababat in the same statement.

The Cebu City Police Office is set to give Ababat a recognition for saving the life of the fruit vendor who was later on known as 54-year-old Bernadeta Zamora.