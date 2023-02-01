UAE set to launch Al Dhafra Solar PV, one of world’s largest solar plants, before COP28

The UAE will soon have one of the largest solar plants in the world become fully operational later this 2023. The Al Dhafra Solar PV project, located in the desert 35 km south of Abu Dhabi, is a joint venture between the UAE’s TAQA and Masdar, French energy company EDF Renewables, and China’s Jinko Power Technology. The solar plant, which covers an area of over 20 square km, will provide enough electricity for 160,000 households and produce up to 2.1 GW of energy once fully operational.

It is expected that the Al Dhafra project will be officially operational before the summer and is a positive sign ahead of the United Nations Climate Change conference (COP28) set to take place in the UAE later this year.

This major milestone in the UAE’s renewable energy sector comes as the country invests billions to develop enough clean energy to meet half of its needs by 2050 and achieve net-zero domestic carbon emissions by the same year. The Al Dhafra project, described as the world’s largest single-site solar plant, represents a significant step towards achieving these ambitious goals.

France’s Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, who recently visited the site, praised the “extremely close cooperation” between France and the UAE in the field of renewable energy. During his regional tour, Le Maire emphasized his desire to support oil-producing Gulf countries in their transition towards decarbonization.

Emirati and French companies have also partnered in the development, investment, and operation of over 6.2 GW of clean energy programs worldwide and have mobilized over $6 billion in investment, which is displacing approximately 10 million tons of CO2 annually. The Al Dhafra project serves as a shining example of the close cooperation and successful partnerships between the two countries in the transition towards a more sustainable energy future.