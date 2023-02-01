UAE introduces new service for residents who have stayed outside country for over 6 months

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Ports Security (ICP) has announced the launch of a new service that enables residents who have stayed outside the UAE for over six months to apply for entry permits. The service was activated last Friday, January 27 and is part of the Authority’s efforts to streamline processes and provide convenient services to its customers.

According to the statement released by the ICP, the new service was launched to help residents who have been forced to stay outside the country for work, study, or medical treatment and have exhausted their permissible stay outside the UAE, which could result in the cancellation of their residency. The new service aims to help such residents reactivate their residency and gain approval to re-enter the country.

The approval process for residents who have been outside the country for more than six months requires the submission of a copy of their Emirates ID and passport, along with an explanation for the delay in returning to the country during that period. The Authority stressed that this service is only available to customers who have been abroad and stayed outside the UAE for more than six months.

The ICP emphasized its commitment to continually improve the services it provides to customers, including digital transformation and the introduction of new services that cater to their needs and address exceptional circumstances. The Authority also stated that this new service does not apply to residents who hold golden residency permits.

This latest development by the ICP is a step forward in its efforts to provide convenient and streamlined services to its customers, making the process of re-entering the country for residents who have been abroad for an extended period of time more straightforward and hassle-free.