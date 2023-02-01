Duterte says ICC investigation an ‘insult’ to PH

Former President Rodrigo Duterte said that the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) decision to push through with its probe on his bloody drug war is an insult to the Philippines.

“You are insulting,” Duterte told the ICC in an interview with Quiboloy-owned network SMNI.

Duterte said he felt insulted because the ICC is undermining his resolve to protect the people.

“Since when was it a crime for the head of a sovereign state to threaten criminals? Is there a law against a president uttering such hostile words?” Duterte said.

“What I said that if you destroy my country, I will kill you. I never said you kill Mr. Santos or whoever,” he said. “It was an all-out war; if it resulted in a killing, I’m sorry. It was how the game was played. There is always a confrontation,” he added.

Duterte said that the war on drugs also involved killing of policement while they are in operation.

“I have lost several policemen during my term, during buy-bust operations, and you think only of the criminals. Me, I think of my country first. I think of my countrymen who are law-abiding citizens. Then maybe how I would eradicate criminals,” Duterte lamented.

He also questioned the ICC jurisdiction to investigate him.

“Who are you? May I ask them, who are you to initiate an investigation here? Do it outside, but if you come here to summon people, sending them summons or subpoena, or whatever, in the name of your court, you are just looking for trouble. And if you are looking a trouble, trouble will come,” Duterte said.

Duterte said he is willing to go to jail for crimes he may have committed.

“You know what, ICC? Do you want me to go to prison? I will. I will. As a matter of fact, I did it as a matter of principle, so I will die for it and go to prison and rot there until kingdom come. As a matter of principle for me,” he said.

“There is no glory without pain. You cannot establish law and order in a lawless community. And in putting proper order in a community, there are things you have to do because you have to do it,” Duterte added.

“If you do not have any permission from the state, from Congress, or from the President, you have no business to come here,” the former president continued.