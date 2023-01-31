Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Woman detained for bomb joke at Davao airport

A passenger flying to Manila was asked to deboard and detained at Davao International Airport on Sunday after she made a bomb joke.

According to Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines spokesperson Eric Apolonio, Annabelle Macose, 59, a Pangasinan resident, was captured by Aviation Security Group officers after a pilot of Cebu Pacific Flight 5J97 sought security help.

The plane, which was scheduled to leave for Manila at 6:45 p.m., was rerouted to a designated isolation bay.

As part of the security process, all checked-in bags and hand-carried goods were re-screened. After an inspection, the plane was cleared to depart at 9:11 a.m.

