New Philippine Ambassador to the UAE meets with Filipino Community leaders in Dubai and Northern Emirates

On January 28, 2023, the Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, Alfonso Ferdinand A. Ver, held a town hall meeting with leaders of Filipino communities in Dubai and Northern Emirates at the Rizal Hall of the Philippine Consulate in Dubai and Northern Emirates.

During the meeting, the newly arrived ambassador took the opportunity to connect with the community and address their concerns.

Approximately 50 attendees, consisting of individuals from various socio-civic organizations, businesses, Philippine schools, and professional groups, participated in a welcome event for the new Philippine Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates.

During the event, Ambassador Ver motivated the members of the Filipino community to maintain a proactive and adaptable mindset amidst the evolving social and economic circumstances in the UAE. In his speech, he emphasized the importance of continuously “raising their game.”

During the open forum, the Ambassador assured the attendees that he was committed to working towards the betterment of Filipinos in the UAE.

Ambassador Ver assumed his role as the Philippines’ ninth envoy to the UAE on 19 January 2023. Prior to his assignment as the new Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, he served as Assistant Secretary of the Office of Middle East and African Affairs of the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs and as Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain from 2015-2021.

He also served as Consul and then Deputy Consul General at the Philippine Consulate General in San Francisco, California, USA from 2009 to 2012.