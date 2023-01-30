Two Pinoys take home more than P1.4 million from latest Mahzooz draw

Mahzooz’s 113th Super Saturday draws changed the fortunes of many participants and welcomed them into the good life. The draws witnessed 1,670 participants take home AED 1,872,600 in total prize money. Operated by EWINGS, Mahzooz, the leading weekly draw with the most frequent and biggest payout in the UAE has created 31 multi-millionaires in a span of two years.

While the grand prize of AED 10 million went unclaimed this week, the draws saw as many as 31 participants matching four out of five numbers and sharing the second prize of AED 1,000,000, securing AED 32,258 each.

1,636 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received the third prize of AED 350 each. As always, the weekly raffle draw saw three participants share AED 300,000 among them.

The lucky winners who received AED 100,000 each were Marc and Kervin from the Philippines and Faguni from Nepal. The winning raffle numbers were 29065943, 29009891 and 28992089 respectively.

To become the next millionaire, entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water for AED 35, which enables them to enter multiple draws, the Fantastic Friday Epic Draw and the Super Saturday Draws, by choosing two different set of numbers. The Super Saturday Draws require participants to pick 5 out of 49 numbers for a chance to win the top prize of AED 10,000,000, the second prize of AED 1,000,000, or the third prize of AED 350. Participants will also be automatically entered into the raffle draw in which three guaranteed winners will each receive AED 100,000. The new Fantastic Friday Epic Draw requires participants to choose 6 numbers out of 39 for a chance to win AED 10,000,000 for no additional participation fee.

Mahzooz means ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the UAE’s favourite draw that offers participants a life-changing opportunity to win millions every week. Mahzooz is dedicated to making people’s dreams come true and giving back to the community.