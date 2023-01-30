Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Estrada wants to create database for sex offenders

Senator Jinggoy Estrada is pushing for the creation of a database for sex offenders in order to inform the public and inform them about the existence of criminals in the community.

Senate Bill No. 1291 or the proposed “National Sex Offender Registry Act” aims to make a database that may be used by both the general public and non-government organization to protect women and children.

Estrada said that it is unacceptable that sex offenders still exist.

“Hindi layon ng panukalang batas na ito na hiyain ang mga convicted sex offenders, bagkus, ang layunin nito para makatulong sa pagbabala sa komunidad sa kinakailangang proteksyon ng mga bata at lipunan sa krimen na kagagawan ng mga sexual predators,” Estrada said.

The National Sex Offender Registry Database will be handled by the Department of Justice.

Convicted sex offenders before being released from imprisonment are required to register and regularly update the province, city, or municipality where they are residing, employed, or studying.

“The many special penal laws against sex-related offenses so enacted of late shall be futile unless ample public protection and warning is provided for,” Estrada said.

