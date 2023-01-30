Drunk Chinese man attacks taxi drivers 

The Manila Police District has arrested a Chinese national who allegedly attacked taxi drivers while they are on their way to destination.

The man idenitified as Zhang Tianlong was inside the vehicle when he ran amok prompting the driver to bring him to the police station.

“Kasi sabi niya alam niya raw ‘yung pupuntahan niya tapos wala, kahit saan kami mapunta, ‘No, no, no.’ ‘Yung metro malaki na hindi niya raw babayaran,” one of the taxi drivers told GMA News.

The driver said that the man was trying to break the window. The man was trying to calm the Chinese man down.

The Chinese national was still unruly at the police station and even took his trousers inside the police station.

He was eventually calmed down after his companions arrived.

“Nagwawala na ‘yung ano, ‘yung pasahero, tapos pilit niya na na kinukuha ‘yung kamay ko sa manibela. Nung hindi niya makuha, ‘yun na, sinakal niya na ako,” the taxi driver said.

The Chinese man will face charges of physical injury and estafa for the non-payment of the fares.