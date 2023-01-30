Business owners praise UAE’s announcement of ‘Year of Sustainability’

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) declared 2023 as the “Year of Sustainability” to focus on promoting sustainable development and environmental conservation.

The goal of the Year of Sustainability is to raise awareness about the importance of sustainable practices and to encourage individuals, businesses, and government organizations to adopt sustainable practices in their daily lives.

The initiative aims to reduce the country’s carbon footprint, promote energy efficiency, and encourage the use of renewable energy sources. Additionally, the UAE government plans to promote sustainable urban development, sustainable tourism, and sustainable agricultural practices throughout the year.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said, “Sustainability has been a fundamental principle in the United Arab Emirates since its unification. The nation continues to serve as an exceptional model for environmental conservation and resource management. The late Sheikh Zayed was a global leader in environmental and climate action, leaving behind a legacy that we continue to follow today.”

Encouraging everyone who calls UAE their home, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said that “effective climate action requires a shared vision and collective will.” And true enough, several companies and entrepreneurs have already expressed their commitment towards taking part in making the future sustainable.

Committed entrepreneurs

There are companies and entrepreneurs who are already practicing responsible business strategies to help the environment. Among them is The H Dubai who have been awarded the Green Key Certificate earlier this month.

In an interview with The Filipino Times, Sophie Blondel, General Manager at The H Dubai, said, “2023 has been announced by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the ‘Year of Sustainability,’ and at The H Dubai, we are already on course to matching the nationwide commitment towards sustainable practices. Year after year, we continue moving in the right direction and fulfilling our responsibility toward the environment which is reflected in our recent Green Key certification. While we are constantly promoting energy conservation and recycling amongst or guests and team members, we are also focusing on reducing carbon footprint. The hospitality industry is credited for its large carbon footprint due to its massive food operations and the resulting challenge of food waste. To tackle the issue, The H Dubai Hotel has installed the Power Knot LFC-100 Biodigester. It improves in-house food waste management and disposes of organic waste quickly and safely while massively reducing the property’s carbon footprint. We relish our participation in this nationwide initiative and will continue to regularly make efforts and initiate further actions to promote sustainability in our hotel.”

Filipino entrepreneur Maricris Cesumission-Tolentino who owns Self-Love Works also praise the initiative, especially that her business aligns with the vision of the UAE government to promote eco-friendly products.

“Climate change can be bad for our skin. That is why at SLW, we direct a fraction of our revenue toward initiatives that permanently remove Carbon Dioxide from the atmosphere. The switch to sustainability can be difficult for many companies, but we believe that the money saved from cutting waste and pollution can be reinvested to grow the business further,” said Maricris Cesumission-Tolentino in an interview with The Filipino Times.

Self-Love Works is currently participating in the Sustainability Souk in Deira City Centre Dubai which aims to highlight products that are eco-friendly and sustainable.

Full-fledged support

New Perspective Media Group (NPM Group) has also announced its full-fledged support for the UAE’s national theme for 2023.

Dr. Karen Remo, Founder and CEO of NPM Group, said, “We are excited to support the UAE’s national theme for 2023. This announcement not only demonstrates the UAE’s deep-rooted legacy of its founder, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan on preserving the country’s natural resources, but it also demonstrates the country’s commitment to fostering global collaboration as amplified in the country hosting the 28th United Nations climate change summit, Conference of Parties (COP28).”

“As a media and marketing firm, NPM Group, through its signature initiatives including The Filipino Times, Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition, Philippines Economic and Investment Summit, TFT Watchlist and TFT Awards, pledges to help bring together all UAE residents to strive toward a thriving future. The company is devoted to promoting and creating awareness about sustainable practices and the need for environmental protection,” said Dr. Remo.

For his part, Mr. Hatem Elsafty, CEO of Business Link has also expressed how this directive by the UAE government can impact businesses positively.

“At Business Link, we fully support the UAE’s Year of Sustainability 2023 initiative and are committed to implementing sustainable practices in our business operations. Not only is it the right thing to do for the environment, but it also makes good business sense. By investing in sustainability, we can reduce costs, increase efficiency, and create a better future for all. This is not just a good investment for the future but also an opportunity to be part of a bigger cause and contribute to a more sustainable and better world,” said Elsafty.

Global Convener

Overall, the UAE’s declaration of 2023 as the Year of Sustainability indicates the country’s determination to become a leader in solving global climate change problems.

With COP28 being held in Dubai this year, the world will be able to observe the UAE’s development and contributions in this critical sector. The government is committed to encouraging and supporting sustainable innovation, as well as fulfilling its position as a “global convener” for climate action.

The focus of COP28 will be on important pillars such as climate commitments and pledges, inclusivity, and developing solutions that contribute to overcoming challenges and seizing opportunities for a sustainable future for current and future generations.

In keeping with the UAE’s goal for COP28, the choice of Dubai Expo City as the location for COP28 underlines the country’s commitment to sustainability, opportunity, and mobility, as well as showcasing its sophisticated and sustainable infrastructure.

The 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28) will be held from November 30 to December 12 at Dubai Expo City.

“Successful execution of sustainable development goals in grand scale is only possible if we all begin with same end in mind. We need sustainability-minded leaders, entrepreneurs and change agents who have the right values to bring about the change we want to see in this world.” – Charlotte Ibañez, Director – El Channun Management Consulting LLC and EC Legal Consultancy LLC

“I am proud of the positive changes, policies, and initiatives that the UAE government has implemented in recent years strengthening the UAE’s position as a global leader in sustainability, renewable energy, and climate change. At EZONE, we support these sustainable initiatives. Last year, we started our Plant-it-Forward initiative to empower communities and contribute to a greener world. For every business that is set up with us, we create impact by planting a tree in their company name.” – Mariben Christine Eustaquio, Founder & Managing Director – EZONE Business Setup

“We at A&R are committed in supporting the UAE’s Year of Sustainability 2023 Initiative because we understand that sustainable development within a business can create value for customers, investors and the environment. We believe that in operating a sustainable business, we must participate in environmentally friendly activities and processes that addresses environment issues while maintaining a profit. We adhere to the “Brundtland Report” that indeed sustainability is a three legged tool of people, planet and profit using sustainable distribution to affect the environment, business growth and the society.” – Rowena M. Aggabao, Managing Partner, A&R Partners Ltd

Top 5 tips on how OFWs can be more sustainably conscious in their homes

Think Twice before Shopping

A little step goes a long way. When making a purchase, it’s important to consider the environmental impact of the product, from the resources used in its production to the waste it generates. Ask yourself if the item is truly necessary, and if so, consider purchasing second-hand rather than new. Additionally, look for products with minimal packaging and shipping to reduce their overall environmental footprint.

Reduce, reuse, recycle

Before throwing containers, think of ways on how you can maximize and utilize them before adding them in your pile of wastes. Also, isn’t it a Filipino culture to reuse lids and cups as multipurpose ways? Use jars as coin banks or recycle them as plant pots.

Go Plastic Free

Plastic pollution is a major problem, with billions of pounds of plastic currently littering the ocean and causing harm to marine life. To help reduce your contribution to this problem, you can take simple steps such as using reusable bags, avoiding single-use plastics like water bottles, straws, and bags, and choosing products that are not made from or packaged in plastic.

Conserve water

To conserve water, you can take steps such as fixing leaks, taking shorter showers, and using water-efficient appliances and fixtures in your flats or units. Additionally, using grey-water (recycled water from sinks, showers, and washing machines) for cleaning toilet and other non-potable uses can help to conserve water.

Use energy wisely

To conserve energy, you can take steps such as turning off lights and appliances when not in use, using energy-efficient appliances, and unplugging chargers when not in use. You can also opt to use natural lights by opening curtains and blinds during the day to let natural light in.

Ultimately, change your habits. Simple habits like turning off lights when leaving a room, unplugging appliances when not in use, and using public transportation, biking, or walking instead of driving can also help to conserve energy and contribute towards UAE’s’ goal in making 2023 a Year of Sustainability.