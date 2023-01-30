6 reasons why we love the newly launched tablet HUAWEI MatePad SE

Huawei recently introduced the new HUAWEI MatePad SE, and there is a lot to love about this tablet. It is a family-first device that caters for people of every age and includes features that ensure the safety of young users. It comes with a 10.4-inch 2K FullView Display, a powerful 6nm Octa-core processor, immersive sound, and a host of other smart features. In short, the HUAWEI MatePad SE is the ideal choice for anyone looking for an affordable and versatile tablet that everybody in the family can use.

The new addition to MatePad series – the HUAWEI MatePad SE is available at a starting price 599AED on Huawei Experience Stores, E-shop and across select retailer in the UAE. It comes with gifts worth of 397AED including original HUAWEI Flip Cover, Special Huawei Gift Box, VIU-F App 6 months free subscription and 12 months free Huawei Multi-Country Warranty Service.

Immerse yourself in action with the 2K HUAWEI FullView Display

The HUAWEI MatePad SE is a perfect tablet for on-the-go entertainment. It gives you a large screen for enjoying movies and games, but at the same time, it’s small enough to carry around while travelling and hold with one hand. Moreover, the HUAWEI MatePad SE offers a 10.4-inch 2K HUAWEI FullView Display with an 83% screen-to-body ratio, 2K resolution, and 225-pixel density for a vivid and delightful visual experience. 4096-level brightness adjustment allows the screen to adjust the screen brightness in real time based on the ambient lighting conditions and keeps your eyes comfortable at all times. HUAWEI MatePad SE has passed TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light and Flicker-free certifications, demonstrating proven eye fatigue relief.

6nm Octa-core processor: Unstoppable Performance

The HUAWEI MatePad takes performance quite seriously. You can tell it does because it uses a powerful and efficient 6nm processor that can output consistent performance for extended periods. And because it is highly power efficient, you get longer battery life, which is highly desirable in a tablet like this. So, you can binge multiple episodes of your favourite shows without bothering to plug the tablet in between.

Surround Sound tuned by Histen 8.0

When it comes to entertainment, visuals only tell half the story. The rest is all about sound. Thankfully, the HUAWEI MatePad SE packs two speakers into its slim body, which generate sound from both the left and right to provide a wholly immersive listening experience. As a result, you get a wider soundstage that adds more dimensions to the sound and creates a more realistic listening experience. Additionally, the tablet adopts the upgraded Histen 8.0 that features auto-adaptable, context-based audio effects and fine-tuning, which account for frequency range and volume level and support crystal clear voice enhancements.

The tablet can enhance human voices to make film dialogue, short videos, online courses, and video calls a sheer joy. A unique centre-channel human voice extraction algorithm makes voices stand out. Better yet, HUAWEI MatePad SE uses the bottom-layer algorithm to identify app types and automatically adjust the speaker sound effects, keeping the sound pristine without the need to lift a finger.

Seamless interactions with Super Device

The HUAWEI MatePad SE comes with Super Device features that allow you to manage your devices and connections from a single place and even share devices between accounts, making cross-device operations easier than ever.

The tablet offers a seamless user experience with its stackable Service Widgets of the same size, and combos of Service Widgets and shortcuts of different sizes, for easier access to your favourite content and features. The all-new Multi-Window feature turns the tablet into a standout multi-tasking tool by supporting up to four concurrent tasks. The new and improved App Multiplier feature allows you to open up to four ongoing tasks within a single app.

Kids Corner: A companion for children

Tablets are a great way to help kids learn new things and for parents to keep their kids entertained. But, at the same time, children may lack the understanding to limit their screen time. If not properly monitored, children can become addicted to games and cartoons, which can impact their eyesight, as well as their motivation to learn.

Parents can manage the usage time, apps, and content on Kids Corner, allowing them to set multiple designated time limit intervals throughout the day. In-app management, parents can select apps that children can access and also videos and pictures that children can see in content management. Children can use the password to unlock the screen and directly enter Kids Corner so that they can view the appropriate content without affecting their parents’ usage. Kids Corner is designed to make the HUAWEI MatePad SE a child-friendly device with its multi-layered eye protection feature and parental controls. It also has features that balance education and fun. In addition, it helps parents make sure that their kids are safe while using the tablet.

Light and reliable

HUAWEI MatePad SE is made of aluminium alloy and uses an anodised sandblasting process to produce a breathtaking metallic gloss. The tablet is designed with an eye towards the future and as an ode to classic symmetrical aesthetics, making it the perfect addition to any home. As a tablet intended for the home, HUAWEI MatePad SE weighs just 440 g and is comfortable to grip. Its durable body has been tried and tested to withstand drops and extrusion so that minor mishaps and drops won’t crack the screen or deform the body, making the device particularly suitable for kids.