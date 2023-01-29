Sen. Raffy Tulfo pushes for total OFW deployment ban to Kuwait

Senator Raffy Tulfo calls for the total deployment ban of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to Kuwait following the brutal killing of OFW Jullebee Ranara.

Tulfo stated that the Philippine government should gradually impose a ban on Filipino domestic helpers to Kuwait and search for other areas to deploy workers, such as Guam.

“Guam is a new market for OFWs currently needing thousands of skilled workers. In fact, Guam, a United States Territory, reportedly prefers to hire more Filipino workers,” Tulfo said.

Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Toots Ople stated that the government is carefully exploring its options.

DMW Undersecretary Hans Leo Cacdac added that there is now a directive to review and examine the recruitment system to further protect OFWs: “Mayroon ngayong direktiba na tingnan din, suriin din ang sistema ng pagre-recruit para mas lalong protektado ang mga OFWs to Kuwait.”