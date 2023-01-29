Philippine Coast Guard saves 41 passengers, five crew members from half-submerged boat

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) launched a successful search and rescue (SAR) operation on 29 January 2023, saving 41 passengers and five crew members on board the half-submerged motorbanca, JATROPHA. The incident occurred in the vicinity waters off Caboang Bay, Barangay Salang, Balabac, Palawan.

According to reports, the motorbanca was en route to Buliluyan, Palawan when its starboard hull was hit by strong waves, causing significant damage and causing the vessel to become half-submerged. The PCG team from Coast Guard Station (CGS) South Western Palawan was quickly activated to conduct SAR operations and ensure the safety of the passengers and crew.

The PCG team, consisting of personnel from Coast Guard Station SWP, speedboat Irisha, Motorbanca Neshrine, Maritime PDB 007, and another speedboat owned by Joel L Bautista, conducted a thorough search in the vicinity waters. The distressed motorbanca was finally sighted about 0.5 Nautical Miles from the shoreline of Sitio Tutungan, Barangay Salang, Balabac, Palawan.

All passengers and crew were safely rescued and brought to Balabac proper. They were given medical care and further assistance upon arrival at Barangay Salang. The passengers and crew were reported to be in good physical condition.

In addition to the rescue mission, the PCG team also temporarily secured the distressed motorbanca at Barangay Salang. The incident serves as a testament to the efficiency and effectiveness of the Philippine Coast Guard in conducting rescue operations and ensuring the safety of maritime passengers and crew.