Man cleared of AED 200,000 lawsuit alleging he ruined his sister’s family relationships via WhatsApp

An Arab woman’s lawsuit against her brother for ruining her familial relationships through WhatsApp has been dismissed on appeal. The Al Ain Appeals Court upheld an earlier ruling by the lower court, stating that there was not enough evidence to support the woman’s claims.

According to official court documents, the woman had filed a lawsuit against her brother, demanding that he pay her 200,000 AED in compensation for the material, moral and psychological damages she suffered as a result of an abusive and insulting message he shared on the family WhatsApp group. The woman claimed that the message led to misunderstandings between her and some of her family members and also spoiled their relationship.

The defendant denied the accusations against him and stated that there was no harm done to the plaintiff. He argued that his sister’s relationship with the rest of the family was still good. The Al Ain Court of First Instance initially dismissed the case due to lack of sufficient evidence. The woman challenged the ruling to the appeals court, but the ruling was upheld.

The woman was ordered to pay for her brother’s legal expenses.