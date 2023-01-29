Magnitude 5.0 quake jolts Saranggani

A 5.0 magnitude earthquake struck the Philippines today, with the epicenter located in Saranggani province. The quake occurred at 12:23 PM PH time (8:23 AM UAE time), with a depth of focus of 27 kilometers. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) reported that the earthquake’s origin was tectonic.

According to PHIVOLCS, the earthquake was felt at Intensity III in the towns of Jose Abad Santos, Sarangani, and Davao Occidental; Glan, Sarangani; and City of General Santos, and at Intensity II in the towns of Don Marcelino, Malita, Davao Occidental; Alabel, Kiamba, and Malapatan, Sarangani; and Polomolok, South Cotabato.

Instrumental Intensities were also reported at Intensity III in Glan, Sarangani; T’Boli, and General Santos City, South Cotabato; Intensity II in Talakag, Bukidnon; Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental; Malapatan, and Maitum, Sarangani; and Tupi, South Cotabato; and Intensity I in Alamada, Cotabato; and Koronadal City, South Cotabato.

PHIVOLCS states that no damage is expected from the earthquake, but aftershocks are possible.

The organization urges the public to always refer to the latest earthquake information on the PHIVOLCS official website for updates.