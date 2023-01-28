Former President Duterte becomes Pampanga’s “adopted son”

Former President Rodrigo Duterte was named an adopted son of Pampanga by the provincial administration on Thursday, with former President and now Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo congratulating the 16th president for undertaking important projects with long-term economic effects on the province.

The provincial legislative council approved his status as an adopted son through Resolution No. 7643.

Ako ay nagtatrabaho lang,” Duterte said after he got a copy of the resolution handed out by Gov. Dennis Pineda and his mother, Vice Gov. Lilia Pineda, at rituals attended by mayors and local leaders at Clark’s Royce Hotel.

“But it is a great honor, really,” the former Davao City mayor said.

He then backtracked, wondering why Pampanga rewarded him because his leadership style was uncommon, citing to his anti-drug and anti-oligarchy measures.

The governor, in particular, congratulated Duterte for implementing projects like as the Clark International Airport passenger terminal, the Malolos-Clark segment of the North-South Commuter Railway, the OFW Hospital, Pampanga Provincial Hospital in Clark, and the Southern Bypass Road.