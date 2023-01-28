Eight individuals fall victim to government job scam at Malacañang Palace

Eight individuals were duped into believing they had secured high-ranking positions in the government after paying large sums of money. The group, who had plans to be sworn in at the Malacañang Palace, showed up at the presidential residence on Friday afternoon claiming they had received a letter from an “Undersecretary Eduardo Diokno” and an “Assistant Secretary Johnson See” of the Office of the Executive Secretary (OES) advising them about their “oathtaking.”

However, Senior Deputy Executive Secretary Hubert Guevara stated that there was no such ceremony scheduled for that afternoon and that the eight individuals were victims of fraudsters. The letter, which was partly quoted by Presidential Communications Secretary Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil, read: “The Office of the President cordially invites you to attend the oathtaking ceremony to be presided by His Excellency President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. at the Rizal Hall, Malacañang Palace, two o’clock in the afternoon.”

According to Garafil, the following “positions” were given to the duped victims: Ambassador to the Netherlands, transportation assistant secretary, Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority board member, Clark International Airport Corp. president and chief executive officer, Early Childhood Care and Development Council executive director and vice chair, Clark Development Corp. director, and Port of Batangas manager. The National Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating the scam and the victims have been asked to cooperate in the probe.

This incident serves as a reminder to the public to be cautious of individuals or groups claiming to be able to secure government positions for a fee. In a recent social media video, first lady Liza Araneta-Marcos warned against individuals who would use her name to secure a job in the government. “And if I find out that somebody is using my name, I shall tell my husband not to appoint you, OK? So, I hope this is clear for everyone.” It is important for the public to verify any information or offers regarding government positions through official channels to avoid falling victim to scams like this one.