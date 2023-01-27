Man fined AED3,000 for online defamation in Abu Dhabi

An individual was sentenced to pay an AED 3,000 fine for online defamation, after using abusive language against the company on an unnamed website.

He was also told to delete the insulting remarks if the policies of such websites allow doing so. Both parties were ordered to share legal expenditures and fees for the lawyers.

This came after a firm filed a case with the Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Cases Court, seeking that a man pays it AED 100,000 with a 9 percent annual interest rate in compensation for the damages it suffered.

In addition to paying fines, expenditures, and attorney fees, the company demanded that he should delete the negative remarks and reviews regarding it being circulated on the Internet.

The firm stated that it had contracted with the defendant’s wife to install a kitchen and that it had fully implemented what was in the arrangement. But the defendant suddenly started publishing insulting comments about it on a number of websites. As a result, the defendant was referred to the Court, which found him guilty of the offence.