DMW warns against illegal OFW recruiters promising jobs to Thailand, Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos on social media

The Department of Migrant Workers warned Filipinos not to entertain any individuals who promise employment as a customer service representative (CSR) or as a call center agent across certain countries.

In an advisory posted at the official Facebook page of the POEA Anti-Illegal Recruitment, the DMW reminded Filipinos to be vigilant against recruiters, stressing that lots of Filipinos have already been victimized through this modus that starts with a simple private message (PM) on social media.

“Maging matalino at huwag magpaloko sa mga scam na nag-aalok ng trabaho bilang call center agent sa Thailand, Cambodia, Myanmar o Laos. Marami nang naging biktima ang modus na ito at napunta sa mga illegal na POGO sa mga bansang nabanggit,” warned the DMW.

Recently, the Philippines’ Bureau of Immigration (BI) has disclosed that three recently relieved immigration officials may be tied to human trafficking syndicates in Cambodia and Myanmar.

According to BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval, the agency is currently interrogating the three individuals, two of whom worked at Ninoy Aquino International Airport and one at Clark International Airport.

The revelation follows Senator Risa Hontiveros’ prior statements that an informant tied BI agents at Clark International Airport to the trafficking of Filipinos to Cambodia. According to the source, a Filipina named “Miles,” recruiters pay immigration officials between P75,000 and P100,000 for each Filipino they enable to leave the country without due scrutiny.