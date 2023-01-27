DMW says Kuwaiti employer of slain OFW ‘blacklisted’

The Kuwaiti employer of slain overseas Filipino worker Jullebee Ranara has been blacklisted from hiring Filipino employees according to the Department of Migrant Workers.

Ranara was killed by the 17-year-old son of her employer. Her body was burned and abandoned in a desert in Kuwait.

“Definitely, blacklisted na siya,” Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople said in a press briefing.

“We already preventively suspended the employer because of the death of our OFW. Sinampahan na rin po natin ng disciplinary action against the employer,” DMW Undersecretary Bernard Olalia added.

The local and foreign recruitment agencies of Ranara are also facing disciplinary actions over the OFW’s death.

“Si agency naman po, si Catalist, ‘yung local recruitment agency dito at ‘yung kanyang counterpart, ‘yung FRA na si Platinum, meron na rin pong hinaharap na recruitment violation case at saka isang disciplinary action against the employer also and against the counterpart,” Olalia added.

“Ongoing po ‘yung ating investigation at ‘pag napatunayan po nating nagpabaya, definitely, hahantong din po ‘yun sa isang sanction,” he added.

Ranara’s remains will be arriving in the Philippines on Friday night.