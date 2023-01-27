Baguio launches ‘Cinderella-like’ search for owner of lost shoe

The City Government of Baguio has recently launched a search for the owner of a shoe left on the premises of the Baguio City government’s Public Order and Safety Division (POSD) on January 23.

The local authorities said that the shoe, a size 38, brand-new left wedge sandal, could have accidentally fallen from the owner’s bag.

“We’re looking for the owner of this brand new pairless wedge sandal (left pair) that may have fallen off someone’s bag … sometime after the clock struck 12,” POSD-Baguio City wrote on its Facebook page.

The POSD said that anyone who would claim the left shoe should present the right wedge sandal.

“You may bring your Prince Charming, who could put the sandal on you… if it fits!” it added.

Social media users could not help but speculate about the origin of the shoe.

“Plot twist: the owner of that shoe is the ambulant vendor whose goods were confiscated,” one social media user said.

“It came from an ukay-ukay,” another netizen added.

One netizen said that instead of a prince charming, a staff of the POSD could marry the owner of the sandal.

“Cinderella should marry the POSD finder,” said the netizen.

“The POSD personnel who found it should be the one to put on the sandal for her,” it added.