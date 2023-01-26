Woman demands AED 51,000 from a man for damaging washing machine in Al Ain

A man was ordered by the Al Ain Court of First Instance to pay a lady AED 3,200, of which AED 2,200 is the worth of her washing machine and AED 1,000 is compensation.

The lady filed a complaint against him, seeking that he pays her AED 51,000 in damages and AED 10,000 in compensation for the worth of her washing machine, which he destroyed.

The issue began when the lady filed a complaint against the guy, demanding that he pay the worth of the washing machine, AED 10,000, as well as AED 41,000 in compensation for psychological and moral losses she suffered, in addition to the expenses incurred by the lawsuit.

According to the complainant, the appellant damaged the washing machine that she gave over to him for repair since he was a member of the agency from whom she had bought it.

According to a criminal judgement, he was guilty of damaging the washing machine with the purpose of owning it. The court ordered that the appellant take an affidavit swearing that the washing machine was worth AED10,000.

However, she reportedly swore that the washing machine was worth AED 2,200, not AED10,000. She further claimed that she was entitled to Dhs41,000 in compensation.

The court stated that the appellant should compensate the woman for damages and determined that AED 1,000 was adequate compensation. The court then ordered the appellee to pay the complainant AED 3,200 in addition to paying the costs and expenses of the suit.