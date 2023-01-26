Remains of slain OFW in Kuwait to be brought home on Friday

The remains of slain overseas Filipino worker (OFW) in Kuwait, Jullebee Ranara, are set to be brought home on Friday, January 27.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said that they are now coordinating with Kuwaiti authorities to expedite the repatriation of remains.

Ranara’s employer also vowed to pay for the expenses of the repatriation. The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration or OWWA is spearheading the preparation for the repatriation.

The 17-year-old suspect in the killing of an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) in Kuwait is now under police custody according to Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Toots Ople.

“Well, inaresto na, nasa custody na ng Kuwaiti police ‘yung anak ng employer na siyang primary suspect sa pagpatay kay Jullebee Ranara,” Ople said in an interview with GMA News.

Ople said that they learned the age of the suspect based on a media report but they are awaiting the official police report.

“Nakalagay doon 17,” Ople said.

The DMW chief said that the body of Ranara was found in the desert on Sunday and said that her family was able to get in touch with her last Friday.

“According doon sa nanay, ang nirereklamo ni Jullebee ‘yung anak ng employer na lalaki. ‘Yun daw ‘yung malupit sa kanya. In fact, may isang time daw na parang binantaan daw ‘yung buhay niya,” Ople said.

The DMW official said that the government is looking at the effect on the liability of the suspect since he’s a minor.

“‘Yun ang aalamin natin. Anong batas ba ang iiral kapag minor. Ang request din ng pamilya, kung pwedeng may kaunting discretion. Sa kanila naman ayaw nila mag-grant ng interviews kasi gusto nila ng privacy habang nagdadalamhati sila,” Ople said.