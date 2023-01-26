LOOK: ‘Milagros’ shirt inspired by Filipino blanket patterns trends online

A clothing company set a new trend by using the pattern of a traditional blanket seen in average Filipino homes on their latest shirts.

Nobody Clothing has announced a brand-new shirt dubbed the “Milagros,” which was inspired by the renowned 333 sparrow bed linens that were particularly well-known in the 1990s.

“In the past, we have named our more special products after women we admire. This one is named after a lady who is very close to [our] heart and home. We don’t know if she knows this, but this little dream of a brand would not exist if it weren’t for her,” the brand said on Facebook.

“Most of us have fond (we hope) memories about this fabric and the ways in which it was used around our homes,” it added.

It acknowledged that its staff is still learning about the history of the legendary sheet’s origin and design.

“We would genuinely appreciate any leads regarding this,” Nobody Clothing said.

It said that the research and development phase for its most recent garment is still ongoing. The post has received a remarkable 10,000 shares, 2,300 likes and love reactions.

The distinctive pattern had previously served as an inspiration for clothing

when social media star Sassa Gurl garnered attention last year for wearing a pink flowery dress with the same design at the Preview Ball.

There are few details concerning the famous blanket. However, some refer to it as the “333 blankets.” Some refer to it as the “333 sparrow blanket” or just the “sparrow blanket.” It claims to be entirely made of cotton.

The blanket is sourced from China based on the plastic covers it has, while some have labels that state they are from Shanghai, China.

The blanket is easily recognised by its stripes and the delicate flower patterns that are strewn across various areas of the cloth. It often comes in white and is combined with hues like orange, pink, blue, and many more.