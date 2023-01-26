First Aeta to pass Criminology Board Exam to pursue dream of becoming policeman

Twenty three year-old Dexter Valenton is determined to pursue his dream of becoming a cop after passing the Criminology Board Exam of the Professional Regulation Commission. He is the first Aeta to pass the licensure examinations.

Pampanga Governor Dennis Pineda said that Valento, who hailed from Floridablanca town, was the first from his indigenous group to achieve such a feat.

“I am elated. My only goal was to pass, but I am being praised for bringing honor to the Aeta,” Valenton said.

Elizabeth Baybayan, chief of the provincial social welfare and development office, also confirmed the achievement.

“We have many Aeta who passed the licensure exam for teachers. Dexter was the first to pass the criminology exam,” Baybayan said.

Valenton said that it was not an easy journey for him to achieve where he is right now.

“I will apply at once. I will help my family and the tribe,” Valenton said.