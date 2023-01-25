Latest NewsNewsTFT News

WATCH: Snow-like hail blankets parts of UAE

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Snow-like hail coated a desert in Abu Dhabi, giving residents of the United Arab Emirates an unique sight on January 25, Wednesday.

Social media videos show a wide area of desert coated in white, with hail pouring above Riyadh City, Abu Dhabi’s largest housing complex. The National Centre of Meteorology reported severe rainfall and hail in the Capital’s Madinat Zayed as well as Sharjah’s Qatah.

Residents have been experiencing scattered rains and thunderstorms across all seven emirates since Wednesday morning, with authorities warning that the inclement weather will last into the next day. On that day, the lowest temperature recorded in the UAE was 3.3°C above Jebel Jais, the country’s highest peak.

While a mountain in neighboring Oman has been buried with snow for the previous two days, a National Centre of Meteorology official claimed that snow is not expected in the Emirates. Although it is uncommon, snow has fallen in the UAE in the past, especially over the mountains of Jebel Jais. Hail, on the other hand, is more prevalent in the area.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

celeste cortesi trauma bangs

“Trauma bangs”: Celeste Cortesi shows off new look

2 hours ago
alden richards and julie anne san jose

Alden Richards admits Julie Anne San Jose almost became his girlfriend

2 hours ago
court gavel hammer

Blogger dupes follower out of AED153,000 with false ad for a fancy vehicle

2 hours ago
crocodile child body indonesia

WATCH: Crocodile returns drowned boy’s body to Indonesian rescue squad

5 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button