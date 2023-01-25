WATCH: Snow-like hail blankets parts of UAE

Snow-like hail coated a desert in Abu Dhabi, giving residents of the United Arab Emirates an unique sight on January 25, Wednesday.

Social media videos show a wide area of desert coated in white, with hail pouring above Riyadh City, Abu Dhabi’s largest housing complex. The National Centre of Meteorology reported severe rainfall and hail in the Capital’s Madinat Zayed as well as Sharjah’s Qatah.

الامارات : الان تساقط البرد على مدينة الرياض في العاصمة أبوظبي #منخفض_بينونة #مركز_العاصفة

25_1_2023 pic.twitter.com/8iRfKwJNoa — مركز العاصفة (@Storm_centre) January 25, 2023

Residents have been experiencing scattered rains and thunderstorms across all seven emirates since Wednesday morning, with authorities warning that the inclement weather will last into the next day. On that day, the lowest temperature recorded in the UAE was 3.3°C above Jebel Jais, the country’s highest peak.

While a mountain in neighboring Oman has been buried with snow for the previous two days, a National Centre of Meteorology official claimed that snow is not expected in the Emirates. Although it is uncommon, snow has fallen in the UAE in the past, especially over the mountains of Jebel Jais. Hail, on the other hand, is more prevalent in the area.