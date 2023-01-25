UAE issues arrest warrant against private firm owner for duping 296 Emiratis for Nafis platform

The owner of a private company has been given prison sentences by the UAE Public Prosecution for defrauding 296 Emiratis who were trainees in the Nafis scheme.

The company signed up with the Nafis platform to offer e-commerce and commercial litigation training to Emiratis and demanded trainees put a specific sum of money into a bank account “for charitable purposes”.

The company threatened to “fail” them in the training evaluation If they didn’t comply with their demand.

The Nafis programme is a federal endeavour to improve Emiratis’ competitiveness and incentivise them to work in skilled jobs in the nation’s private sector.

The Nafis website allows private sector businesses to register, set up an account, and post job openings and training possibilities for Emirati job seekers.

The procedure aids businesses in attracting, training, and retaining local talent while gaining support from Nafis and taking advantage of benefits provided by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MoHRE).

The MoHRE announced earlier this month that it had reported 20 enterprises to the public prosecution for failing to follow Emiratization policies last year.

A UAE resolution offers a comprehensive legal framework to stop actions that hinder the goals and policies of Emiratization. A resolution states that a company must pay an administrative fine of between AED 20,000 and AED 100,000 for each false employee it hires in order to receive Nafis benefits. Moreover, the Nafis financial assistance programme and other perks they are receiving will be terminated, and the money that was disbursed earlier will also be recovered from them.